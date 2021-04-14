Local unemployment numbers rise in February

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While the reopening of Texas from COVID-19 restrictions and closures has been in progress for several weeks, the unemployment rate is still on the rise.

The latest report from the Workforce Commission shows the jobless number rose again in Wichita Falls from 7.1% in January to 7.4% in February.

A year ago before the pandemic hit hard, the rate was 3.2%.

The three-county statistical area rate here is 7.1%.

In other Texoma counties, Wilbarger has the highest rate again at 8.4%.

Baylor continues to have the lowest rate at 4%