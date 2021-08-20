Unemployment rate falls again in Wichita Falls, area counties

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The unemployment rate in Wichita Falls is on the decline again, after a one month hiccup in June in the year-long falling numbers of jobless.

Jobless rates in the city have fallen in six of seven months this year from the previous month.

The latest rate of 5.7% is the lowest in the city since March of 2020’s 4.5%. By the next month, the rate had shot to 11.6% as the pandemic took full effect. The city rate a year ago was 8.8%.

The July rate for the three-county metro area is even lower, 5.4%.

The rates in all surrounding counties in the region also declined from last month, with Baylor County registering the lowest rate and Wilbarger the highest, at 7%, which is a decline from almost 8% last month.

The state average is now 6%, with the lowest rate again Amarillo’s 4%, and the highest was in McAllen at 10%

