Unemployment rates continue to rise in Texoma as pandemic continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Unemployment in Wichita Falls continues to rise along with COVID-19 case numbers as the pandemic rages into the fall months.

The rate for September for the city is 7.6% as compared to 6.3% in August and 3.1% in September 2019.

The overall rate in Texas rose from 7% in August to 8.3% this month, still well under the peak 13.5% the state reached in April.

The Texas Workforce Commission said the increase is due to the labor force shrinking as the number of people looking for work declined while unemployment rose.

However the TWC said 40,700 jobs were added to the economy in September.

The unemployment rate for the three-county Wichita Falls Metro Area (Wichita, Archer and Clay Counties) was 7.1% in September.

Other counties in Texoma also saw an increase in unemployment rates.

The highest unemployment rate for September was recorded in Montague County at 7.3%.

Baylor County had the lowest unemployment rate in Texoma at 4%.