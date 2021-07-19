Unemployment rises though some businesses desperate for help

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As many businesses here at home and across the state struggle to find enough employees to stay open, the number of people applying for unemployment rose in June in most areas.

In Wichita Falls, the rate rose a full percentage point to 6.5% for June compared to May.

This compares to 8.9% in June last year as the pandemic restrictions on some businesses were still in force.

The rate for the three Wichita Falls metro counties for June was 6%, up from 5.3% the month before. The state average is 6.6% with the lowest rate of 4.5% in Amarillo.

But the comptroller’s office says since June of 2020, about 654,000 jobs have been added in Texas. Around the area, unemployment ranged from 4.1% in Foard County to 7.7% in Wilbarger County.