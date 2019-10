WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in certain areas of Wichita Falls heard an unfamiliar alarm around 7 a.m. and again around 4:30 p.m.

The source of the sound and exact location are unknown at this time.

Officials with the city of Wichita Falls said that city sirens are working fine with no abnormalities.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.