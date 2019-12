WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An unidentified driver was involved in a pin-in accident just after seven Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred near the Henry S Grace Overpass, on US 287, right before the Midwestern Parkway exit.

The drivers’ vehicle was towed. No word on the conditions of the driver involved.

Authorities say the overpass will be temporarily closed.

