WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Union Square Credit Union (USCU) delivered Christmas gifts to Ben Milam Elementary for over 50 children Wednesday morning, December 14.

This is the fifth year that representatives from Union Square partnered with Ben Milam Elementary to help ensure that all children have somethign to open on Christmas morning.

All gifts were purchased and donated by USCU employees who “adopt” a child from a list provided by Ben Milam Elementary School.

The Union Square employees are always eager for the opportunity to get a child a Christmas gift.

“It means the world to us,” USCU Contact Center Assistant Supervisor Austin Yonts said. “Our credit union and our members believe in this effort every year, being able to give back to our community. It’s what we’re built on, it’s what we’re here for.”

Faculty at Ben Milam Elementary are also glad to partner with Union Square for this project.

“It’s just something that our whole school is so thankful for,” Ben Milam Counselor Debbie Compton said. “We feel really blessed that Union Square will take their time to put together something like this for us, and our families are just blessed by them, and we are too.”

The gifts were dropped off Wednesday morning, and the parents will pick up the gifts throughout the week to surprise the kids with on Christmas.