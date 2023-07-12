WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to getting a manicure or pedicure, top-notch quality is a must. Thankfully, patrons of Paris Beauty Lounge can expect just that at this unique, high-tech salon.

Photo courtesy Natalie McCain (KFDX/KJTL)

Paris Beauty Lounge owners Tony and Bond sought to differentiate themselves in the beauty industry, so they created a salon with various features of artificial intelligence.

“That was our idea,” Bond said. “We wanted to bring it into the nail industry. There is nobody that, as far as I know, brings it into the nail industry.”

The beauty lounge features a robotic assistant named Bella that greets the customers and offers refreshments.

Photo courtesy Natalie McCain (KFDX/KJTL)

“This is Bella,” Bond said. “She will take the guests to the actual seating arrangements where they are scheduled so our techs can meet them up.”

Once seated, Bella’s fellow robot friends will assist guests in selecting a nail polish color and ordering drinks from their fully-stocked bar.

Not only that, patrons can receive personalized colors created by another virtual assistant.

“We will put our polish in here,” he said. “Then we will put in all the colors that are needed to make that color, and we have a shaker that will shake it up. Our customers can take it home, so they get to keep their bottle. This will be their polish.”

In addition to customized colors and a fully-stocked bar, Paris Beauty Lounge offers eyebrow and eyelash services. They also have a VIP room and a party lounge.

While the salon hasn’t officially opened its doors to the public, they plan to hold a soft launch near the end of July and a grand opening two weeks later.