Unique Texoma toy store brings smiles to community at anniversary celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — A one of a kind toy store in Wichita Falls is celebrating its first birthday.

The Den opened up on 9th Street in February 2019 offering toys that you may not find anywhere else.

Not only is it a store, but a play area for kids to stay off technology and explore their imagination.

Owner Elise Fox said this past year has been a crazy ride putting her dreams into action to own something in Wichita Falls.

Now that it’s been open a year, she hopes people around town recognize her small business for its unique twist.

“There’s nothing like us,” Fox said. “You can buy toys at Target, you can buy them at Walmart, but we have worked really hard to have toys that you can’t find at those places, so we have a lot of toys from overseas. We’re real big into the wood toys that last longer than the plastic ones.”

Fox said she’s so thankful for her customers.

They’re planning for many more birthdays, even looking to expand to offer a place large enough for birthday parties and school field trips.