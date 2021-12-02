United confirms leasing new property in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Could Wichita Falls be getting a new United Supermarkets location in the future?

In response to our question about a new store location here, the president of The United Family, Sidney Hopper replied: “United Supermarkets routinely examines real estate for future expansion opportunities. We have recently leased property in Wichita Falls; however, there are no immediate plans for development.”

Our query came after news that the old Cash Saver location on Southwest Parkway had been leased.

The Cash Saver grocery closed in January 2019 and has been vacant since. Before that, it was an Albertsons.

A copy of a leasing agreement signed in September we viewed shows possible plans for a grocery with an adjacent gas station.