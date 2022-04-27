WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big day for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank thanks to a big donation to help in the fight against food insecurity.

WFAFB officials received a donation of 5,280 pounds of apples to help families in need in the community.

The donation from United Supermarkets and Market Street was presented to WFAFB officials Wednesday morning, April 27.

2022 marks the twelfth year United and WFAFB have partnered as a part of the Take A Bite Out Of Hunger Program with the goal of bringing awareness to food insecurity across the United States.

Kara Nickens, CEO of WFAFB said the partnership between these two great organizations is important to help meet the needs of the community during hard times.

“Since COVID, we have been distributing over 1.2 million pounds more than we were pre-COVID,” Nickens said. “The need is even greater than that. That’s just amount of food that we have.”

Nickens said the partnership with organizations like United are the reason they’re able to make such an impact on Texoma.

“If we didn’t have this type of partnerships, we would not have the food to meet the need,” Nickens said.

Giving back to the community has always been the way of United, who contribute to various fundraising initiatives and community outreach programs year-round.

“United has always been there to serve the community and the underprivileged people in the area,” David Burton, Assistant Store Director of Market Street said. “This is just to give back to our community and make a difference.”

And with more and more kids struggling with hunger across the country, and right in our own backyard, Nickens said the support is critical.

“We have 1 and 4 children in our community that are at risk of going to bed hungry,” Nickens said. “So its very important that organizations and the community in general support us.”

Throughout the week, the United Family will be donating 50,000 pounds of apples in Texas and New Mexico

To learn more about the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign or to donate, click here.