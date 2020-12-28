United Family begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — Last week, the United Family began the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers in several of its pharmacies across the communities it serves.

The United Family serves guests under the banners of United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos.

During the first phase of the CDC vaccine rollout, each United Family site will work with its community to immunize only healthcare providers.

An appointment will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Healthcare facilities can request a vaccine clinic for eligible employees by clicking here or contact a local United Family pharmacy.

Patients will have no out-of-pocket costs to get the vaccine.

The United Family has joined with federal and state agencies as well as thousands of other providers to help administer the vaccine as outlined in the phased distribution schedule from the CDC.

To register to receive email updates about the vaccine rollout, eligibility, and clinic locations according to the pharmacies under the United Family, see the links below:

United Supermarkets

Market Street

Albertons Market

Amigos United