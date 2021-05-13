United Family stores offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in all Texas stores

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in all Texas pharmacy locations.

United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations will have doses available for walk-in or scheduled appointments.

Patients can use the online scheduler or call their local pharmacy to book an appointment.

Pfizer will be available at all locations but people should have access to every available vaccine option. Starting May 16, people should see what type of vaccine they are signing up for on the online scheduler.

Until then, people should ask the pharmacist at their preferred store about availability.

To schedule an appointment click here.