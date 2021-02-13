United Family working to distribute thousands of flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Market Street is bustling with lovers getting flowers for this special weekend.

Officials said floral sales increase by 150% around this time of year.

Just on the Wednesday before Valentine’s Day alone the United Family team received 4,100 cases of flowers, around 3,000 more than they usually receive on any other given day.

“It’s like our Super Bowl for floral season,” Carl Eagean, vice president and general manager for Llano Logistics, said.

According to United Family officials, the United Family team distributed more than 22,000 cases of flowers to 95 different stores ahead of Valentine’s day.

“It’s amazing. When we purchase [flowers] we don’t think about the amount of hands that touch them before they end up in the consumer’s hands,” Eagan said. “To make that bouquet of flowers we’re kind of spanning the world if you will.”

A dozen red roses in a vase are usually the best sellers for Valentine’s Day.

Pink, white and yellow roses are also some flowers that fly off the shelf.

Officials said now is the time to get flowers for that special someone before the weather gets worse.

“I think it also makes people feel better to have flowers in their house and to receive flowers,” Susan Powell, Market Street Floral Manager, said.

“We just want people to have something to enjoy whether it be their mom or their wife or their friend. There’s Valentine’s flowers for everybody,” Alicia McHugh, Market Street Assistant Floral Manager, said.

Market Street is delivering today.