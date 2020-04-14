United Market Street donates 800 roses to Rolling Meadows

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Representatives with United Market Street donated 800 roses to senior citizens at the Rolling Meadows Retirement Community Tuesday morning.

The flowers were handed off to staff members with Rolling meadows to give to residents in an effort to limit the amount of contact.

With social distancing, shelter-in-place orders and strict regulations at nursing homes and retirement communities, senior citizens can easily begin to experience isolation.

Angel Sheets, Marketing Director for Rolling Meadows, said residents were speechless.

Since the covid outbreak began in wichita falls, the united family has also delivered flowers to the staff at united regional.

While flowers can’t be sold in stores, customers are able to call united and either have flowers delivered or pick them curbside.