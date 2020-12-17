United Market Street donates desserts to THE Kitchen for clients and seniors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Market Street is in the spirit of giving this holiday season after donating desserts to THE Kitchen for Meals on Wheels clients and seniors.

United Market Street in Wichita Falls donated 120 pies to THE Kitchen to be served as a dessert for Meals on Wheels clients and seniors that are served at the Red Door and Green Door this holiday season.

United Market Street Regional Admin Assistant Julie Brown said “Well we always like to support this organization and we know they do such good work in our community and Pam reached out to me and said hey we’re looking for some desserts to fill in for our Christmas orders for our clients, so it was something we could do to help them and we always want to help them if we can, and we were happy to do it.”

Pam Hughes Pak the Director of Marketing and Communications for THE Kitchen said ” When we called United Market Street on Monday and asked Julie if they would be willing to donate desserts for our Meals on Wheels clients so we could give them a treat for Christmas. The very next day she called and she has donated 120 pies from United Supermarket so that we can make sure that every client receives a dessert. It’s such a treat because we always provide a dietary required meal which doesn’t include dessert because of all the sugar so this is going to be an extra gift for Christmas and they’ll really appreciate it.”