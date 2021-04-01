United Market Street hosts the first of two vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several people are vaccinated as United Supermarkets hosted the first of two vaccination clinics Thursday.

It is at the Heritage Assembly of God church on Southwest Parkway. The clinics offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow.

The Clinical Pharmacist for United Market Street pharmacy Brittany Rushing said they are hosting these clinics in an effort to help the community.

“We wanted to hold this vaccine clinic so that we may be able to provide the vaccine to any and all guests to make sure that we can get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible so that we can overcome this pandemic,” Rushing said.

If you missed Thursday’s clinic, don’t worry there’s another one Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more on how to make an appointment, click here.