United Market Street Thanksgiving Turkey sales

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each year more than 46 million turkeys are shared at the Thanksgiving dinner table, and the average bird weighing about 15 pounds.

According to United Market Street manager Larry Martin, that number is right on the money.

The average turkey size is between 8 to 15 pounds and Martin said he’s seen more people buying turkey breasts for the smaller crowds this year.

“We are selling a lot more turkey like turkey breast, I mean we’re still selling as many turkeys as we have but we’re selling a lot more turkey breast, smaller portions because people aren’t gathering,” Martin said.