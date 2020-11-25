United Market Street unaffected by panic buying

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some grocery stores across the country are experiencing a second wave of panic buying.

Here in Wichita Falls United Market Street is weathering the storm. The retailer has seen some hoarding but hasn’t had many issues.

United Market Street Store Manager Larry Martin said they’ve learned a few things since last time. He said their supply chain system let them have a bit more breathing room when people started buying again.

“It’s amazing how, you know, we get a truck at night, we order for the next night right then we get the truck the next night,” Martin said. “So we know what’s selling and we can kind of order what’s needed and were kind of up to date real quick”

Martin said they don’t expect to sell out of anything. He adds they always buy more than expected to keep up with demand.