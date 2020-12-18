United Regional administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The first allotment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is to be administered starting on Friday to a subset of frontline staff members at United Regional.

The state is sending 975 doses of the vaccine to the United Regional Health Care System. The hospital will be holding a series of drive-through events for medical workers starting Friday by appointment only.





The first tier of vaccinations will be offered to United Regional staff and providers who work closely with COVID patients for extended periods of time, medical workers who are processing blood or bodily fluids with greater potential for exposure.

Also included will be staff in the Emergency Department and CarePlus walk-in clinic and a few emergency preparedness and clinical administrative leaders with overall responsibility for the management of disaster response.

These groups will be followed by hospital staff and providers with more limited exposure to COVID patients.

The second tier of vaccinations will be offered to hospital and clinic staff with general patient contact, including remaining active and consulting members of the United Regional medical staff.

Although the COVID vaccine is not required of staff, United Regional is strongly encouraging employees and providers to research the safety and efficacy of the vaccination, and consult with their personal physicians as needed, in order to make an informed decision.