United Regional and WFPD to host free prescription drug drop off

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL)—– To help the community safely dispose of prescription drugs that are no longer needed, United Regional and the Wichita Falls Police Department are hosting a free prescription drop off event called “October Take Back.”

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m at United Regional located at 1600 11th street.

The public is encouraged to drop off expired, unused, and unwanted medications that can potentially be misused or abused.

Needles and syringes will also be accepted at this event.

There is no need to enter the building; simply enter the circle drive at the south side of the Emergency Room on 11th Street.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Since the first event in December 2018, over 625 pounds of prescription drugs and medications were destroyed, thanks to the successful turnout by the community.