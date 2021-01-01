United Regional announces the first baby of 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional Health Care Systems announced the birth of the first baby for 2021 on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The first baby born in 2021 is Blair Danielle Petenbrink. Baby Petenbrink was born at 2:35 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds and 6 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Her parents Shawn Petenbrink and Kimberly Baum, both of Wichita Falls, are doing well along with Blair.

Celebrating in the joy of Blair’s arrival are, her grandparents the Baum and Petenbrink families and her aunts and uncles.

In a statement from United Regional, “United Regional is proud to welcome the first child of 2021 to Wichita Falls. We wish the family well as they begin their new life with Blair.”