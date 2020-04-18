1  of  5
United Regional assures Texomans of emergency room safety

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergencies don’t stop happening during a pandemic, which is why United Regional officials emphasize emergency room safety for community members seeking medical treatment.

While these are extraordinary times, United Regional officials released a video for Texomans to assure the safety and necessity in seeking medical care in emergency rooms amid this outbreak.

From broken arms to pneumonia, United Regional officials are prepared to care for non-COVID-19 related illnesses and issues.

For more information, follow this link to the United Regional website about seeking care when needed.

