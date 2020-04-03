United Regional assures Texomans they are prepared for pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — National concerns over healthcare workers’ equipment and safety are just one of many concerns while handling this pandemic, but those at United Regional said they are confident in the supplies they have to provide adequate healthcare to the Texoma community.
Read the full statement below:
Based on current volumes and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), we are confident in our stock of supplies; even with some escalation of volumes and PPE usage, we generally have adequate inventories. In addition, we have roughly 30 critical care beds and 40 ventilators; we are also working on strategies to expand those resources somewhat if needed.
We are hoping for the best but planning for the worst. If worst-case scenario projections come to fruition, we – like other hospitals in other communities – will be strained, potentially beyond physical and human capacity.
That’s why we support active shelter-in-place adherence, limiting routes of exposure. Projection models that incorporate shelter-in-place compliance indicate a manageable number of both hospitalized and critical care patients. Effective management of this disease may all come down to how well we, as a community, observe the guidelines.United Regional statement