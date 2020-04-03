United Regional assures Texomans they are prepared for pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — National concerns over healthcare workers’ equipment and safety are just one of many concerns while handling this pandemic, but those at United Regional said they are confident in the supplies they have to provide adequate healthcare to the Texoma community.

“Based on current volumes and use of personal protective equipment, PPE, we are confident in our stock of supplies,” United Regional officials said in a statement. “Even with some escalation of volumes and ppe usage, we generally have adequate inventories.”

United Regional also has roughly 30 critical care beds and 40 ventilators while working on strategies to expand those resources somewhat if needed.

Read the full statement below: