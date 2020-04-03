1  of  6
United Regional assures Texomans they are prepared for pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — National concerns over healthcare workers’ equipment and safety are just one of many concerns while handling this pandemic, but those at United Regional said they are confident in the supplies they have to provide adequate healthcare to the Texoma community.

“Based on current volumes and use of personal protective equipment, PPE, we are confident in our stock of supplies,” United Regional officials said in a statement. “Even with some escalation of volumes and ppe usage, we generally have adequate inventories.”

United Regional also has roughly 30 critical care beds and 40 ventilators while working on strategies to expand those resources somewhat if needed.

Read the full statement below:

United Regional has taken – and is taking – all appropriate steps to be as prepared as possible throughout this pandemic.  

Based on current volumes and use of personal protective equipment (PPE), we are confident in our stock of supplies; even with some escalation of volumes and PPE usage, we generally have adequate inventories.  In addition, we have roughly 30 critical care beds and 40 ventilators; we are also working on strategies to expand those resources somewhat if needed. 

We are hoping for the best but planning for the worst.  If worst-case scenario projections come to fruition, we – like other hospitals in other communities – will be strained, potentially beyond physical and human capacity.

That’s why we support active shelter-in-place adherence, limiting routes of exposure.  Projection models that incorporate shelter-in-place compliance indicate a manageable number of both hospitalized and critical care patients.  Effective management of this disease may all come down to how well we, as a community, observe the guidelines. 

United Regional statement

