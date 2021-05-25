United Regional CarePlus clinic now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As vaccine demand dies down, healthcare professionals continue the push for a return to normalcy by way of the shot.

United Regional wants to make it easy to get vaccinated, now offering walk-in appointments at its CarePlus clinic on Barnett Road, but not without some education first.

It’s not an easy choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not.

“We get it, like this is hard, it’s hard to make a decision, not only for yourself, not only for your family but for your neighbor,” URHCS Family Physician Michael Lon Henderson, MD said. “For your grandparents, for your loved ones and it takes a lot of thought.”

The COVID-19 vaccine continues causing controversy, but Dr. Henderson said one goal of it making illness from the virus less severe is being reached.

“We’re seeing good results from that and it’s certainly encouraging to look at the hospital numbers, the COVID death rate recently,” Henderson said.

United Regional Physician Group opens vaccines up by way of its CarePlus clinic which is open seven days a week. The vaccine there is free of charge.

“Having a walk-in clinic, especially having the COVID vaccine available is super convenient because people don’t have to call or wait for an appointment,” URPG CarePlus FNP-C Blayne Berry said. “They can come in at their convenience and we’re ready to give you a vaccine.”

Before walking in and rolling up their sleeves, Henderson said his patients are often concerned about how quickly the vaccine was rolled out.

“They’ve done a lot of testing, the ingredients are much less than even other vaccinations,” Henderson said. “It is a really difficult decision, I struggled with that before I got my vaccination, I said let me do all the research I can, and yes I wanna get protected myself, but I also would like to protect my neighbor.”

If you decide getting the shot is what you want to do, the actual act of the trip to the doctor for it is a pretty simple one.

“The process is really easy, you come into our clinic, a nurse will greet you and bring you back to the room, just like if you were to get a flu vaccine,” Berry said. “They ask you a few questions, you get the vaccine, you wait a few minutes to make sure there’s no immediate reactions and then you’re off.”

Now that the hard parts over, allow time for your body to react.

“One of the telltale signs that their body is creating antibodies is that they feel ill after the second vaccination, it’s not fun, I’ve had it and you feel like you’re sick you’re like what happened,” Henderson said. “Your body is responding saying hey we see something new, let’s build up our immunity to it and now we’re protected when it comes back again.”

A heavy decision maybe made lighter by the ease of a walk-in appointment and physicians there to answer your questions.

The CarePlus clinic is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week to make it accessible for those who work.

The clinic is located at 4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.