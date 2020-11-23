United Regional COVID-19 capacity update — Monday, November 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 84 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, November 23.

Johnston also said of the 84 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 23 are in critical care.

On Friday, October 16, United Regional expanded their capacity from 40 units designated for COVID-19 care to 70 COVID-19 units.

Kristi Faulkner, United Regional Health Care System Vice President of Organizational Development, said if the current spike continues, United Regional will likely begin to experience staffing strains.

“We can and will then call upon the other hospitals in our region to assist, consistent with our disaster preparedness plan,” Faulkner said.

According to a study by the University of Texas at Austin, United Regional will likely exceed its ICU bed capacity in the next few weeks.

As the case numbers in Wichita County continue to rise, United Regional officials said they will be sending out updates on the total number of “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients”.