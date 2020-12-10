United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — December 10, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday reported 103 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning, December 10.

Johnston also said of the 103 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 28 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect a slight change from Monday’s report, which listed 102 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 23 in critical care.