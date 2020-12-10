United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — December 10, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday reported 103 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning, December 10.

Johnston also said of the 103 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 28 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect a slight change from Monday’s report, which listed 102 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 23 in critical care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News