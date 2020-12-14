WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 88 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, December 14.

Johnston also said of the 88 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 24 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect changes from the report given Thursday, December 10, which listed 103 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 28 in critical care.

The total number of COVID-19 positive or suspected cases decreased by 15, while the number of critical care patients decreased by 4.