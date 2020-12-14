United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — December 14, 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 88 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, December 14.

Johnston also said of the 88 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 24 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect changes from the report given Thursday, December 10, which listed 103 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 28 in critical care.

The total number of COVID-19 positive or suspected cases decreased by 15, while the number of critical care patients decreased by 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News