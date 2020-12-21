United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — December 21, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 97 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, December 21.

Johnston also said of the 97 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 22 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect changes from the report given Thursday, December 17, which listed 86 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 21 in critical care.

The total number of COVID-19 positive or suspected cases increased by 11, while the number of critical care patients increased by one.