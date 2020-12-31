United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — December 31, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday reported 121 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning, December 31.

Johnston also said of the 121 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 30 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect changes from the report given Monday, December 28, which listed 111 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 31 in critical care.

The total number of COVID-19 positive or suspected cases increased by 10 patients, while the number of critical care patients decreased by 1.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.