United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — January 18, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 101 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, January 18.

Johnston also said of the 101 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 33 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect a significant decrease in the total number of patients and a slight decrease in the number of critical care patients from the report given Thursday, January 14, which listed 116 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 34 in critical care.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.

