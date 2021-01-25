United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — January 25, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 67 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, January 25.

Johnston also said of the 67 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 19 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect a significant decrease in both the total number of patients and the number of critical care patients from the report given Thursday, January 21, which listed 92 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 30 in critical care.