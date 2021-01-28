United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — January 28, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday reported 68 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning, January 28.

Johnston also said of the 68 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 20 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect little change from the report given Monday, January 25, which listed 67 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 19 in critical care.

Wichita County is currently in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine:

First Dose — 10,252 Second Dose — 2,211

The Health District is receiving several questions and calls regarding their current waiting list and the availability to sign up on the list.

As of last Monday, January 18, the Health District has temporarily paused waitlist signups as they will soon be transitioning to an online format.

The original waiting list was so long, approximately 7,000 people, that they most likely will not be able to vaccinate everyone on the list before transitioning to the online system.

If for some reason that changes and they do exhaust the original list before the transition, the original waitlist link would be published again for signups in the interim.

Health District officials are again asking residents, please DO NOT call the Health District requesting appointments.

Officials said they are scheduling through their current waiting list and will contact those individuals directly.