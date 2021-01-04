United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — January 4, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Monday reported 132 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Monday morning, January 4.

Johnston also said of the 132 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 33 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect significant increases from the report given Thursday, December 31, which listed 121 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 30 in critical care.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.