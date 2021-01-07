United Regional COVID-19 critical care capacity update — January 7, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System Thursday reported 118 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have COVID-19.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the numbers are current as of Thursday morning, January 7.

Johnston also said of the 118 “COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients,” 33 are in critical care.

These numbers reflect a significant decrease in total patient number and no change in critical care patient number from the report given Monday, January 4, which listed 132 patients as positive or suspected positive for COVID-19 and 33 in critical care.

Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Services Area has more than seven consecutive days that the percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15%, occupancies in the county will automatically be reduced to 50%.

City officials said as of Wednesday, December 30, the TSA rate in Wichita County is at 11.67%.