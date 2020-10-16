United Regional COVID units nearing capacity, would plan to expand if needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from United Regional Health Care System said their COVID units are nearing maximum capacity.

In an email sent to our newsroom on Friday, Oct. 16, Kristi Faulkner, United Regional Health Care System Vice President of Organizational Development, reported United Regional has 63 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and, as a result, has expanded from 40 COVID units to 70.

Faulker said United Regional does have a plan to convert additional beds into COVID units should they reach that capacity, though.

“While we currently have capacity for both COVID and non-COVID patients, if the past week’s sharp spike in hospitalized COVID patients continues, we will likely experience staffing strains,” Faulkner said in the email. “We can and will then call upon the other hospitals in our region to assist, consistent with our disaster preparedness plan.”

This news comes after health officials reported 560 new COVID-19 cases this week, ending at Friday, Oct. 16.

In response to this surge in cases, Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has also declared that bars in Wichita County will remain closed, despite Gov. Greg Abbott giving counties the okay to open at the discretion of county judges.