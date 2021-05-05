United Regional doctor, three others die in plane crash

UPDATE: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:15 p.m.

Officials with the University of Southern Mississippi said three people on a plane from Wichita Falls that crashed into a home in Hattiesburg were headed to a family member’s graduation.

Dr. Louis Provenza, Anna Calhoun and Harper Provenza, all of Wichita Falls, died Tuesday night after their plane crashed around 11:30 p.m.

USM officials said a student at their university was related to the three who died, and they were coming to Hattiesburg to attend Wednesday’s commencement ceremony.

“My heart breaks for our student and her family, and for our community members and their family,” USM President Rodney Bennett said in a statement. “The University extends our deepest condolences and our thoughts and prayers to all those who are affected by this tragedy during this time of great loss.”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (KFDX/KJTL) — Four people have died after a plane that departed from Wichita Falls crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Tuesday night just before 11:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 crashed into the home. Three people were aboard. Investigators said the flight departed Wichita Falls Regional Airport in Texas.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the victims as:

Louis Provenza, 67, of Wichita Falls

Harper Provenza, 2, of Wichita Falls

Anna Calhoun, 23, of Wichita Falls

Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Provenza was a board-certified neurosurgeon and fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgery practicing at United Regional Physician Group.

Calhoun was a student at Midwestern State University majoring in biology, according to Julie Gaynor, Marketing Director at MSU.

Local authorities said Standley died when the plane crashed into his home.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.