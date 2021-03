WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you are interested in receiving a vaccine, United Regional will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.

It will take place Friday, March 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the afternoon at the Sikes Senter Mall.

You must be 18 and older and have an appointment.

To schedule an appointment click here.