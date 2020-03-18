Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

United Regional explains who is eligible for COVID-19 testing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
United Regional_1477338655806.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional Emergency Department is experiencing a large number of people requesting a COVID-19 test, many at their employer’s request.

They would like to remind the public that in accordance with CDC guidelines, testing is currently limited to individuals who meet certain criteria and have a valid physician order for COVID-19 testing.

Individuals are therefore encouraged to consult their primary care physician to determine if they need such a test. 

United Regional would like to remind individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness, etc. to seek care at the nearest emergency department as always.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News