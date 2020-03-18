United Regional explains who is eligible for COVID-19 testing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional Emergency Department is experiencing a large number of people requesting a COVID-19 test, many at their employer’s request.

They would like to remind the public that in accordance with CDC guidelines, testing is currently limited to individuals who meet certain criteria and have a valid physician order for COVID-19 testing.

Individuals are therefore encouraged to consult their primary care physician to determine if they need such a test.

United Regional would like to remind individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, dizziness, etc. to seek care at the nearest emergency department as always.