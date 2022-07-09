WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional Health Care System recently awarded 15 scholarships through the Future in the Falls program.

The Future in the Falls scholarship and mentoring program keeps in close contact with students from local communities who are now in medical school, residency programs and fellowships.

These “homegrown” medical professionals make great candidates for future physicians in the Wichita Falls area and are encouraged to return to begin their medical practices.

The group of 15 recipients, which is the largest number of recipients since the program’s inception in 2009, received a total of $23,000.

Future in the Falls scholarships are fully funded by generous donations to the United Regional Foundation.

The 2022 recipients and their area of interest in medicine are:

Salvatore Capotosto

Orthopedic Surgery

Kara Hensley

Family Medicine/OB/GYN

Matthew Mitchell

Surgery Maggie Ross

OB/GYN Connor Yost

Internal Medicine

Jameson Dowell

Anesthesiology/Family

Medicine Avery Love

Internal Medicine/Interventional Cardiology/Emergency Medicine Ethan Raber

Anesthesiology Jordan Susac

Family Medicine McKenna Yost

OB/GYN

Bailey Gutierrez

Trauma Surgery

Elleana Majdinasab

OB/GYN

Emma Riddle

Pediatrics Dakota Tolleson

OB/GYN Ezra Yu

Internal Medicine with a Rheumatology Fellowship

Since 2009, the United Regional Foundation has awarded over $205,000 to participating medical students who meet selection committee criteria.

There are currently 16 physicians practicing locally who were participants in the Future in the Falls program and previous scholarship recipients. These physicians serve in Family Medicine, Pathology, Anesthesiology, Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Sports Medicine, Ear/Nose/Throat, and Emergency Medicine.