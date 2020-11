FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents now have another place to get their flu shots.

United Regional will be at the Wichita Falls area food bank mobile pantry on Thursday, Nov. 5, to give flu shots.

The mobile pantry plans to distribute fresh produce and boxes of shelf-stable foods from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Wichita near the dog park.

To find out when and where the mobile pantry will be during the month of November