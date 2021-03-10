United Regional Health Care System CEO receives Earl M. Collier Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Hospital Association has named United Regional Health Care System CEO Phyllis Cowling the recipient of the 2020 Earl M. Collier Award for Distinguished Health Care Administration.

THA officials presented this award to Cowling at their 2021 Annual Conference and Expo, which was held virtually.

“I’ve had the honor of knowing and working with Phyllis for the last few decades. She is a dedicated, hard worker who exemplifies excellence in health care. She is a fervent advocate for access to quality health care. I cannot think of someone more deserving of this year’s Collier Award,” Ted Shaw, president and CEO of THA, said in a press release.

The press release attributed Cowling’s 16 years at United Regional and cited her oversight in the hospital’s expansion.

Truven Health Analytics names United Regional one of the Top 100 Hospitals in 2013, 2014 and 2018.