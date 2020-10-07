United Regional Health Care System CEO to serve on highest AHA policymaking body

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls medical official has been elected to be a part of the highest policymaking body of the American Hospital Association.

AHA announced on Wednesday Oct. 7, CEO of Wichita Falls United Regional Health Care System Phyllis Cowling will fill a vacancy on the association’s board of trustees for one year, effective Jan. 1 2021.

According to the announcement, Cowling will have “ultimate authority of the governance and management of its direction and finances.”

AHA is a not-for-profit association that advocates for more than 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations

