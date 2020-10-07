United Regional Health Care System CEO to serve on highest AHA policymaking body

After another large increase in new coronavirus tests, new data shows the rate of Texans testing positive has dropped to the lowest percentage since June.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls medical official has been elected to be a part of the highest policymaking body of the American Hospital Association.

AHA announced on Wednesday Oct. 7, CEO of Wichita Falls United Regional Health Care System Phyllis Cowling will fill a vacancy on the association’s board of trustees for one year, effective Jan. 1 2021.

According to the announcement, Cowling will have “ultimate authority of the governance and management of its direction and finances.”

AHA is a not-for-profit association that advocates for more than 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations