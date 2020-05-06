United Regional highlights mental health aspect of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The coronavirus pandemic has put additional pressure on medical workers across the globe, but the staff at United Regional is reminding it’s employees that “Together, We’ve Got This!”

A video posted on Facebook shows local healthcare workers sharing their thoughts and feelings during COVID-19, as well as encouraging words for each other and the community.



In a statement, United Regional officials said that while Wichita County has seen a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, one of the health care system’s top priorities remains the health of our staff, patients, and visitors. The hospital offers an employee assistance program, available to all employees. According to the statement, this program provides confidential assistance, counseling, and numerous online resources with topics pertaining to mental health.



United Regional also developed initiatives to provide staff space for respite, a hotline for inspiring words or messages each day, and resources and tips for stress management through several platforms.