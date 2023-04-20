WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Friday, April 21, United Regional and the Wichita Falls Police Department are teaming up to offer a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back event will give people the chance to prevent any accidents or abuse of the drugs.

Last year, over 250 pounds of medications and needles were destroyed, as well as more than eight pounds of narcotics.

Event coordinators said they’ll be accepting inhalers, injectables and any medication you need to get out of your home.

“It’s not just narcotic medications that are important to get out of your home,” Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator Laura Pressler said. “It can be any kind of medication. Over-the-counter medication can cause danger to children, such as Tylenol or Benadryl; those can be very dangerous, especially in the hands of children. If they’re unwanted or unused, it’s probably a good reason to get them out of your home.”

Anything dropped off will be properly disposed of, and you don’t have to worry about any legal trouble.

“We kinda take it and get rid of it in a legal way,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “So that’s why we’re here. You can bring needles or narcotics, whatever it is, no judgment here. We’re just trying to get them off the street.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All you have to do is drive up to the south side of the emergency room on 11th Street and drop them off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The service is free and anonymous, so no questions will be asked.