United Regional hosts digital 5K for American Heart Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional usually has its Heart of a Woman brunch in February but the pandemic has made them change plans.

This year, instead of a brunch, United Regional is having the Hearts on the Move digital 5K in honor of American Heart Month.

The 5K will be going on all month long and officials say around 300 people have already signed up. Officials said they want this fundraiser to encourage people to get active during the pandemic.

“We don’t want them to stop at just doing a 5K. We have a method to log miles so it’s really kind of a friendly competition for people to continue to walk all throughout the month of February and really fight to take care of their heart health,” United Regional Foundation Director Noel Filer said.

Proceeds will go towards a brand new interventional catheterization lab and will upgrade other current labs at the hospital.

The upgrades will allow the hospital to perform procedures that it currently cannot.