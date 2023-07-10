Photo of Dr. Christian Moncrief, 71, a surgeon from United Regional who died on Saturday night following a car crash (Photo courtesy URHCS)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System have released a statement following a car accident that claimed the life of a Wichita Falls surgeon on Saturday night, July 8, 2023.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Christian Moncrief, 71, of Wichita Falls, was killed after his Nissan Rogue drove off the road while driving on Southwest Parkway Saturday night and crashed into the concrete ditch just after 9 p.m.

Prior to his death, Moncrief was a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon with United Regional. Before joining URHCS in 2020, Moncrief practiced in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 30 years.

Officials with United Regional released a statement on their official Facebook page on Monday, July 10, 2023, following the fatal crash involving Moncrief.

The full statement can be read in its entirety below:

“We are deeply saddened over the passing of Dr. Christian Moncrief. His impact on numerous lives was profound. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched.” United Regional Health Care System

