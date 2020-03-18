United Regional makes changes to visitors policy effective March 18 amid coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional is making changes to its visitors policy.
A statement from Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said they made this decision to help further protect the health of patients, visitors, staff, and community, and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
The new policy will restrict entrances to only two at the hospital and one each at the URPG Clinics.
All visitors are subject to a screening process that consists of a temperature check and a few brief questions.
Visitors who are cleared will receive a color-coded wristband, which must be worn and visible throughout the facility.
Any visitors who are sick, don’t clear the screening protocol or decline to participate will be asked to leave the facility, unless they are seeking care because they are sick.
The new visitors policy will go into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 a.m. until further notice.
The full guideline is below:
- We will restrict entrances to only two at the Hospital (including the Main Entrance at Bridwell Tower and the Center for Emergency Care) and one each at our URPG Clinics. All visitors (including outpatients, vendors and contractors) will be subject to a screening process.
- The screening process includes a temperature check and a few brief questions. Visitors cleared through the screening process will receive a color-coded wristband, which must be worn and visible throughout the facility (Hospital or Clinic) visit.
- Visitation will be limited to two adult* visitors per patient, per day.
- For all patients in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult* visitor per patient, per day.
- Visitors of patients in isolation will be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and will not be permitted to visit public areas (e.g., dining room).
- Any visitors who are sick, don’t clear the screening protocol, or decline to participate will be asked to leave the facility (unless, of course, they are seeking care because they are sick). * Adult = 18 years or older