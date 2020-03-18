United Regional makes changes to visitors policy effective March 18 amid coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional is making changes to its visitors policy.



A statement from Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said they made this decision to help further protect the health of patients, visitors, staff, and community, and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.



The new policy will restrict entrances to only two at the hospital and one each at the URPG Clinics.



All visitors are subject to a screening process that consists of a temperature check and a few brief questions.



Visitors who are cleared will receive a color-coded wristband, which must be worn and visible throughout the facility.



Any visitors who are sick, don’t clear the screening protocol or decline to participate will be asked to leave the facility, unless they are seeking care because they are sick.



The new visitors policy will go into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 a.m. until further notice.

The full guideline is below: