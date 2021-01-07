United Regional makes vaccine available for patients 75 and older

Officials with United Regional Physician Group said now is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional received an additional allotment of 1,775 COVID vaccinations last week, which are currently being distributed according to the guidelines from the State.

United Regional is working in coordination with Clinics of North Texas, Electra Memorial Hospital, and the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, all of whom have also received vaccines from the State, to offer the vaccine to other Wichita County health care workers with direct patient contact. This includes health care entities who have not been directly allocated vaccines from the State, according to a press release.

United Regional is also making the vaccine available to currently established patients of United Regional Physician Group Primary Care who are 75 years of age or older. These are patients who have seen their URPG Primary Care Provider within the past twelve months.

United Regional is also targeting a similar segment within the Transition Clinic, to help ensure that those who are most susceptible within our community are provided an opportunity for the vaccine.

Eligible patients are being contacted directly by phone, text, email and/or MyChart with an invitation (and related instructions) to schedule an appointment.

United Regional expects to receive additional doses in the coming weeks, although they have not been provided any details. As additional doses become available, United Regional will continue to work through State prioritized groups, reaching out directly to eligible individuals in a systematic fashion; United Regional is not utilizing a waitlist at this time. United Regional is trying to follow the State’s direction to get “shots in arms,” while also preventing patients from showing up only to find the hospital has run out of available vaccines.

United Regional is not currently planning a public “drive-thru” COVID vaccination clinic. That may or may not come later, as vaccines become more widely available and the State broadens its direction to include the general public.

The Health Department is taking the lead on distributing vaccines to the general public, and United Regional will support their efforts as needed.

United Regional strongly encourages our community to research the safety and efficacy of the vaccination in order to make an informed personal decision.