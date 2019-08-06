United Regional, MSU Texas build on partnership with facility at new Centennial Hall

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The newest building on MSU Texas’ campus, Centennial Hall, is offering a fresh opportunity to work with United Regional and provide an even better future for students.

The MSU Texas Board of Regents approved a 10-year corporate sponsorship agreement Thursday for the United Regional Interprofessional Education Suite in the new health sciences building that will open this fall.

The grand opening is set for Friday, September 6, from 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“Our continued partnership with United Regional is a wonderful example of working together to bring about exceptional educational and training opportunities for our students and faculty as well as hospital employees,” MSU Texas President Suzanne Shipley said.

“United Regional values our long-standing partnership with Midwestern State University. We feel very fortunate to be the beneficiary of many talented, well-trained students that graduate from MSU every year,” United Regional President and CEO Phyllis Cowling said.

Centennial Hall lobby

Centennial Hall lobby

The sponsored suite and endowment scholarship will provide the space and financial support to advance a principle philosophy of Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services — having students and faculty from different programs and backgrounds interact and learn from one another. According to Jeff Killion, Dean of College of Health & Science Services, “this creates a powerful learning experience, emphasizing critical thinking, and the importance of collaboration to solve simulated real-world scenarios.”

The corporate sponsorship contributes $400,000 to purchase additional simulation equipment, $50,000 for simulation center operations, and $50,000 to endow a health sciences scholarship that will rotate among Nursing, Radiologic Sciences, and Respiratory Care.

The Interprofessional Education Suite allows students an opportunity to experience a modern medical facility. Equipped with a surgical stretcher and surgical boom that is ergonomically centralized to provide air, oxygen, electrical outlets, and lighting, the suite will have the flexibility for a wide variety of interactive case scenarios, Killion said. “It will mimic a high-tech operating room. Students will participate in learning sessions with high-fidelity patient simulation manikins directed by instructors from a control room,” he added.

The suite will have the capability to record learning sessions by cameras located in the ceiling. Recordings will be used for debriefing students. The suite will also allow for the use of portable x-ray and respiratory equipment.

“Simulation-based learning is one example of the high-quality and progressive education MSU students receive,” Cowling said. “These real-life experiences presented in a learning environment enable students to develop knowledge, skills, and confidence that lead to better outcomes on the job.”

“Initiatives such as this strengthen our community and highlight the talent and dedication of our two institutions to meet the needs in the health-care industry,” Shipley said.

The generous contribution is an investment United Regional believes benefits students for many years to come.

MSU Texas Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Johnston is also enthused about the new opportunities created for students with this partnership.

“This corporate sponsorship by United Regional represents an investment in the quality of health care and health care providers in our region by United Regional and MSU Texas,” Johnston said. “The investment in the community will help attract and retain talented individuals for the Wichita Falls area. United Regional and MSU Texas have a great history together, and this latest agreement strengthens that relationship as we continue to lead together.”